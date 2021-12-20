The list of devices compatible with iOS 16 is filtered

It seems that the list of iPhones compatible with iOS 16 has been leaked, and there are unpleasant surprises as several models are left out.

There is not so much left for us to see the next version of the iPhone operating system, Apple presents its new systems at the WWDC held in June. And it seems that first information about iOS 16 could have leaked and we would already know iPhone models that could install this update, and those who would be left out.

Filtering iPhone compatible with iOS 16

iOS 15 was compatible with the same iPhone models as iOS 14, giving devices like the iPhone 6s up to 7 years of official support from Apple. And it seems that they will stay there, since according to reports iPhonesoft, the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and the original iPhone SE will not update to iOS 16.

On the iPad side, the post says that iPadOS 16 will be incompatible with iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, iPad (5th generation) and iPad Pro models from 2015. Models that have also been on the market for several years. That is, it seems that iOS 16 would require devices with a minimum A10 chip to be installed.

Of course, nothing is official until Apple announces iOS 16 at WWDC 2022, but iPhonesoft It already correctly reported on the devices that would be updated to iOS 13 and iOS 14.

List of iPhones compatible with iOS 16

Therefore, the complete list of iPhones compatible with iOS 16, would be the following:

iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 mini.

iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 Pro.

iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone XS.

iPhone XS Max.

iPhone XR.

iPhone X.

iPhone 8.

iPhone 8 Plus.

iPhone 7.

iPhone 7 Plus.

4 things Apple should improve on iOS 16

It’s not such bad news

Although a priori it may seem like bad news, this could be good for other users. Obviously, if you have an iPhone 6s, you will not like this news, but if you have a more modern iPhone, it could be a good thing.

We have been with quite small news in iOS for many years, and that is partly because devices like the iPhone 6s were still compatible. The power of these could weigh down the most important news of iOS, and it may be that with iOS 16 several of these new features and important improvements will arrive at once now it will be compatible with more powerful iPhones.

This extraordinary concept of iOS 16 brings everything we want to the iPhone

Of course, everything is mere speculation at the moment. It is the first rumor we hear about iOS 16 and there is nothing for sure. Although everything seems to indicate that, after many years, the iPhone 6s will stop receiving updates.

