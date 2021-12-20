The Jude Law Way: 7 Rules You Must Follow

In attendance at the Laurence Olivier Awards at the Grosvenor Hotel in 2010, Law highlighted with a look youth Among the sea of ​​black tie veterans like James Earl Jones and Rowan Atkinson.

Nowadays the necktieWhile still popular with well-dressed men like Harry Styles, he has fallen out of favor with many of the newcomers to the red carpet. Shawn Mendes rarely wears it, opting instead for a low-cut T-shirt, while Rami Malek and A $ AP Rocky, like Law, they prefer to go without it.

An easy (and cheap) strategy to follow, include it in your own rotation of formal wear.

6. The round neck is not dead

The round neck T-shirt can be the ideal basic only if it is of the indicated material. Stefania D’Alessandro

In the 2000s and early 2010s, the shirt from neck round was the favorite of a lot of pop stars, including all of The Wanted and alumni of X Factor Shane Ward and JLS. Sadly, since then, the scoop has fallen by the wayside. It is now among other banned items such as ultra-thin pashmina scarves and skinny jeans.

Law, has stood firm when it comes to wearing a shirt from round neck or a vest, and these days he wears one almost whenever he puts on a suit.

Follow the two rules below: “The fabric of the shirt must be thick enough and of high quality to maintain its structure under the suit,” explains Teo van den Broeke, director of style and hairdressing at GQ, “and you should only wear one crew neck t-shirt with proper tailoring. “

7. Try a wider cut

Jude Law teaches us how sometimes a baggy suit is a better option than a tighter one. Photo news

The ugly suit is now the perfect trend. Although it may be thought that baggy suits Y unstructured only belong to Richard Gere dressed in Armani on American gigolo or Julia Roberts at the 1990 Golden Globes, that’s not true. Law is seriously defending the tailor shop plus wide. And while it comes close to the wrong side of the big thing (it’s 6 feet, but a wider fit has made it look a bit shorter than it deserves), it’s something we support.

In the men’s parades, the tailor shop has become more relaxed, with collections from Gucci, Ami, Giorgio Armani and Loewe that have opted for relaxed cut suits. Meanwhile, the aforementioned Harry Styles He has brought them to the main stage, and, as we well know, that man knows how to dress.

Article originally published in GQ UK.