The INE pauses the exercise of revocation of mandate

The INE chose this route because, in its opinion, it does not have the necessary resources to organize this exercise. For this reason, he presented a controversy before the highest court in the country.

“The postponement will be in force until the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation resolves the issue raised in the constitutional controversy presented by the INE, or when the competent authority generates the budget adequacy originally requested for this institute to carry out said revocation. mandate in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and applicable laws ”, indicates the endorsed agreement.

The counselor Uuc-Kib Espadas said that, even if the 11 counselors gave up 100% of their salary – a recurring demand from Morena and his supporters – it would take 162 years to have the 3.8 billion pesos needed to carry out the recall exercise. . With this, he joined the voices that from the INE have criticized the budget cut against the INE approved by the Chamber of Deputies, for an amount of 4.9 billion pesos.

“Do not ask us to make mock elections, here we comply with the Constitution, not whims of the government in turn,” said counselor Ciro Murayama in turn.

Later, the counselor Dania Ravel argued that postponing the organization of the revocation consultation is “the most responsible thing” that the INE can do due to the circumstances it faces.

In the morning, in his daily press conference, today in Tabasco, President López Obrador called it “chicanada” that the INE seeks to pause the organization of the recall exercise, a position that was supported by the representatives of Morena before the institute .