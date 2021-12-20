The incomplete tale – Carlos Ponce de Leon

A year ago I had the honor of narrating with La Octava the Final of the Expansion that the Jaiba beat Atlante in the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, but with an abysmal difference, something that makes it a different property: that was behind closed doors for the pandemic. Being a spectator in an empty stadium is worse than walking in a cemetery at the time of the dead.

But the Azulgrana turned this tournament into the thousand-headed monster that supported the Colts, 22 thousand fervent Atlanticists witnessed on Saturday in the reissue of that Final the official return of Atlante as a capital team, as the people’s team.

The Azulgrana story had the necessary characters for a fairy tale: the hero was ‘Gansito’ Hernández, captain and savior; with comparsas like Ramiro Costa and ‘Hobbit’ Bermúdez, those with the opportune goals and who hooked up with the tribune; Mario García made her of the teacher, the guru who gave the transformation tools; and the great benefactor who made the adventure possible is Emilio Escalante, the owner who with the blue and scarlet colors running through his veins not only made the return to the Capital possible, but also leads him on the path to having an administration that complies with the requirements for promotion.

But even with the unbridled celebration of the colossus of the Christmas Eve neighborhood, and with the gleaming trophy that Expansión MX gives to the winner, this fairy tale is not complete, since the great challenge remains to be overcome, the one that marks the climax of this story and The outcome of which will mark the final transformation of Atlante: the promotion, the return to Liga MX, which will only be possible until the summer of 2023, after at least four clubs meet the requirements.

What good was this chapter for El Potro? It is not a chocolate title, nor is it a mere disguise of sports glory without promotion, it is actually a step on the way to the grand finale, it is the way to get used to winning, to reconquer a historical hobby hungry for success, to prepare for the right time.

El Potro rode again and made Mexico City rumble, the blue and scarlet colors waved as in their best moments, and thus they are approaching the moment of truth, the final test to return to Liga MX that does not take long to appear on your way. We are waiting for you, dear Atlante.

IT HAD TO SAY …

A couple of weeks ago I classified Tigres as a vulgar team after seeing the attitudes of Herrera, Gignac and Nahuel in the elimination against León, and the previous one an episode was repeated in the Women’s League, with Stefany Mayor hitting a rival without ball in between, where I confirm that the UANL club’s philosophy is to ‘win at whatever cost’, a concept that makes them common and that they should review to clean their image. Sure, if they are interested.

AND IT WAS SAID

