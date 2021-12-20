The great and surprising party that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are preparing for this Christmas

Despite the fact that they divorced more than 15 years ago, the couple of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt is one of the most beloved in the entertainment industry. For this reason, the fans of the former couple have closely followed the close friendship that exists between them, especially now that they have been able to coincide in various events, and even have meetings for Zoom.

A few days ago, a rumor began to spread that the actors might be planning to reminisce about those happy times in their relationship by spending Christmas together.

The actors, who have confessed to having a very good friendship relationship, would be planning to enjoy a great Christmas party at Jennifer Aniston’s house, information that provided a strong closeness to the actors for the American magazine ‘Ok Magazine’.

According to information from the source, the actors have appeared at various meetings organized by friends they have in common. In these events both Aniston and Pitt have a really good time, confirming that they are “very fun” meetings. “They have had a lot of fun get-togethers with friends and plan to co-host a big tree trimming party at Jen’s house to keep the good times flowing,” confessed the insider.

This news has excited the fans of the actor couple, who have followed their trail very closely since their meeting at the last SGA Awards 2020. On that occasion, there was much speculation about an alleged reconciliation by the actors, to which Jennifer Aniston responded: “It was absolutely fun. And we talk, and there is no weirdness at all, except for everyone who probably saw it and wanted there to be or assumed there was. “

Also, through a group conversation on the Zoom platform, both Aniston and Pitt showed that they get along really well, since they still maintain that spark of complicity that united them as a couple in the early 2000s. This closeness has raised suspicions of a Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck-style reconciliation.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt began their relationship in 1998, and two years later they married, becoming the favorite couple in Hollywood. In 2005 they divorced, and strong rumors of Brad’s infidelity with Angelina Jolie somewhat overshadowed the idyllicness of this relationship. Soon after, Brad Pitt formalized his relationship with the mother of his children, Angelina Jolie, and Jennifer Aniston married Justin Theroux in 2015. Both marriages were unsuccessful and ended in divorce. This small celebration opens a small window of hope for all their fans, who do not doubt for a second that they are for each other.

There is still no confirmation of when this party would be taking place or that other people would be among the guest list of the Christmas celebration at the house of Rachel’s interpreter in ‘Friends’.