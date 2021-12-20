The funny appearance of Julia Roberts during an interview with George Clooney

George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ “cameo” during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have known each other for a long time and have a warm relationship. So much so that the actors, who have shared the screen on several occasions and will now do so again in Ticket to Paradise, they starred in a comedy step while whoever knew how to carry the nickname of the most coveted bachelor in Hollywood gave a note. It was while Clooney was promoting with Daniel Ranieri The Tender Bar: the ex Pretty Woman He sat down next to his colleague without saying a word. He was in the middle of a virtual interview with The Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Oh my gosh, wow. Good grief, “Jimmy Kimmel said as Roberts sat in a chair next to Clooney, wearing sunglasses and a white T-shirt. She just made gestures without speaking and George played the disengagement. “George, I don’t know if you are aware of this, but there is a woman sitting next to you,” joked the comedian. The actor then turned his head to one side and to the other with an expression of not seeing anyone and Julia began to slide to the right, thus disappearing from the screen.

“Maybe I had hallucinations about it. However, she looked like Julia Roberts, “said the driver and the talk continued its course. Apparently the actors were on the set where they are shooting the next romantic comedy that will have them on the big screen next year.

Clooney, 60, was chatting with the host and very young actor Ranieri about his new movie, The Tender Bar, before Julia appeared in that hilarious cameo. Returning to their conversation, Kimmel asked Ranieri if Clooney or Ben Affleck (with whom he stars in the Clooney-directed film) was his favorite Batman. Dodging the question, Ranieri exclaimed “Christian Bale!” and Clooney chuckled. “Guess who won’t be in The Tender Bar 2? ”.

Based on the memoirs of JR Moehringer, published in 2005, The Tender Bar follows the author’s life in his younger years, growing up listening to his father’s voice on the radio, his only connection to the man who disappeared from his life after he was born. When at the age of eight that voice disappears, he begins to generate connections with his uncle and some patrons of a local bar seeking to find the absent father figure. The script for the film was left in the hands of William Monahan.

The film stars Tye Sheridan, who plays JR (Ranieri plays this character as a child), who grows up under the tutelage of his Uncle Charlie (Affleck) and other father figures. With his home base at Charlie’s Bar, JR tries to pursue his dreams. His mother (Lily Rabe) and grandfather (Christopher Lloyd) worry about his future but Charlie takes him under his wing to share his wisdom. The cast is completed by Matthew Delamater, Sondra James and Max Martini, among others.

What is known of Ticket to Paradise

The director in charge of the feature film is Ol Parker, responsible of Mamma Mia! Let’s go again and scriptwriter of The exotic Marigold hotel. Regarding the plot, the story will follow a separated marriage, who meet with a common goal: to travel to Bali to prevent the wedding of their daughter. They believe that the young woman could repeat the mistake of both, who married at a young age, only to divorce shortly after. As expected, the trip will end by rediscovering the protagonists, who could have a new approach.

Clooney and Roberts have been friends for a long time. Their first job together was in The big scam, in 2001, in which they also played an ex-partner who, in the framework of an ambitious robbery in Las Vegas, ended up reconciled. Both reprized roles shortly thereafter, in the sequel to that film. In 2016 they agreed again on The master of money, a film directed by Jodie Foster, which did not receive the expected critics.

Ticket to Paradise marks the return of Clooney and Roberts to a project for the big screen, after a time doomed to television. The actor recently starred in the film for Netflix Midnight Sky, and in 2019 he was in charge of the miniseries Trap 22. Regarding the actress’s work, her last important role was in 2018, as a central figure in the first season of the television fiction Homecoming.