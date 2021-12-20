The “forgotten” movie that is now a hit on Netflix

The arrival of Netflix The way of consuming series and movies has changed and there are many products that the streaming service has managed to “resurrect” despite the fact that they were a bit forgotten in the memory of the general public.

This happened again in the last days with the movie ‘Perfect Crime‘(Fracture), a clever 2007 thriller starring Anthony Hopkins and Ryan gosling. The film seems to have found its audience from its arrival in Netflix, as it quickly became one of the most watched on the streaming platform.

“The case seemed simple: an unfaithful woman murdered. But appearances can be deceiving,” indicates the official synopsis of the film that is now sweeping the world. Netflix.

The film tells the story of a lawyer hell-bent on rising ranks who finds an unexpected ally in a manipulative criminal whom he is trying to convict.

‘Perfect Crime‘was directed by Gregory Hoblit and stars Anthony Hopkins, Ryan gosling, David Strathairn, Rosamund Pike, Embeth Davidtz, and Billy Burke, among others. It lasts 113 minutes.

The film currently ranks as the ninth most-viewed film in Netflix all over the world, but in several countries it has been on the podium of the most chosen films during the weekend.