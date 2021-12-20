The forceful message with which the singer has said goodbye to the era of Donald Trump

Few artists are there who dare to be authentic and show themselves as they are, for better or for worse. On the international music scene, Rihanna has been marking territory for years with her essence and her clear and direct way of saying things, something that not only has not lost over the years but has been increasing. That is why it is not surprising that he has decided to say goodbye to the government of Donald Trump with a forceful and meaningful image on Instagram.

The Barbadian artist has the ability to continue generating interest and being in the media spotlight despite not having released an album for more than four years. Rihanna’s fans keep asking her to release a new album but she, far from rushing to give the public what they want, takes her time without any regrets.

And it is that in recent years Rihanna has dedicated herself to cultivating other facets of her life and her career. That he has not presented a new album does not mean that he has been with his hands still and we have proof in the successful businesses that he has taken forward.

Her Savage x Fenty inclusive lingerie collection has been a success, as has the Fenty Beauty line of beauty products that she tests herself in various tutorials posted on social media. He has also had time to write a book and, above all, to rest from so many years of work and dedicate himself a little to the personal level.





Rihanna has been in a relationship with Arab mogul Hassan Jameel that has lasted almost four years. Their breakup last year left the artist single again, though not for long. And it is that Riri has started a love story with rapper A $ AP Rocky with whom she has been friends for years.

However, this time Rihanna has not captured the public’s attention for her private life but for a photograph she has posted on Instagram with which she has wanted to say goodbye to the government of Donald Trump.





With this image in which we see her carrying two giant garbage bags, one in each hand, and with a T-shirt that reads the message “End racism”, Rihanna wanted to say goodbye to the last president of the United States.

“I’m here to help,” the artist has written in the caption of the photo next to the hashtag “We have done it Joe”, in reference to the new president Joe Biden. Words are not enough to decipher the meaning of the Rihanna photo and her regard for Donald Trump.