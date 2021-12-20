The first official image of the long-awaited James Cameron sequel is not what we expected

There is still a year left until the premiere of ‘Avatar 2’, but the promotional campaign for the long-awaited sequel to James cameron has just officially started with the launch of the first official image. And I think I am not wrong in saying that it is not at all what we expected, especially after the conceptual art images that had previously appeared.

In the image in question released exclusively by Empire magazine we have a first look at Spider, the adopted human son of Jake and Neytiri played by Jack Champion. Note that it is not because Jake and Neytiri cannot have offspring by natural methods, since they have three other children, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) and Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss).

Jon Landau, producer of ‘Avatar 2’, has highlighted that “Jake took him in but Neytiri always saw him as one of those people who destroyed his home and murdered his father“, something that will undoubtedly affect his relationship with the characters played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana.





Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Geraldm Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones complete the main cast of ‘Avatar two’.

The premiere of ‘Avatar 2’ is scheduled for December 16, 2022.