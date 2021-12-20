The deleted scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home with a character from Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame

MADRID, Dec. 20 (CulturaOcio) –

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home) is already in theaters where it sweeps the box office and delights fans with many surprises for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, some of them did not reach the final cut, as is the case of a scene that had a character who already appeared in Avengers: Endgame.

As revealed on Instagram Lexi Rabe, the actress who played the five-year-old daughter of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) Y Pepper Potts (Gwenyth Paltrow) In Avengers: Endgame, Morgan Stark appears in a deleted scene from No way home.

“I loved the movie, although the scene in which I appeared was eliminated,” he revealed along with several photos from the premiere. No further details are known about the iron man daughter sequence Or if Paltrow, who already participated in another scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home, appears in the deleted footage alongside Rabe.

In addition, the images included a short text. “The best night ever. I don’t care if they cut my part. I’ve missed my Marvel family. The movie is great. I hope to start shooting soon“, let fall.

The young woman shared several publications with more images of the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, posts in which he spoke about his future in the UCM. “Very excited to see what is coming in the future. I hope Marvel is still in my future but, either way, what a way to start“, wrote.

After the release of Avengers: Endgame, Rabe left his future in the air in the air. Marvel Cinematic Universe. “People are asking me if I will appear in another movie, but I don’t know “he stated to ComicBook in 2019.