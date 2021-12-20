The collaboration of Billie Eilish and Doja Cat that could be and was not | Music

Bellyache It could be the song that united two of the emerging talents of that 2017 but the collaboration that could be was not. This is how he has told it Billie eilish during an interview with the magazine Rolling stone taking a look at the past and remembering that the history of music always has very interesting anecdotes.

At that time neither Billie Eilish was the Billie Eilish we now know nor Doja cat it was the Doja Cat we now know. The two women were beginning to make a name for themselves with their first compositions that were beginning to have a significant impact on the network.

Remember that Bellyache became the second single from the EP Don’t smile at me that put a very young soloist from Los Angeles, barely 16 years old, on the world map.

What the American has not told is how the possibility of collaborating came about beyond the fact that Billie invited her to participate in Bellyache: “I remember thinking it was a beautiful song. I loved it. But I couldn’t think of anything to write. It was one of those moments of creative blockage “explained Doja Cat to RS.

Who knows if having participated in that song would have changed the course of both soloists. What is clear is that it was a great boost for Billie as a soloist. And Doja Cat has not taken it since then as if he had missed the great opportunity of his life.

“I remember seeing that song and thinking: ‘Well done. It’s incredible’. But I don’t think the song was for me in spite of everything. It was quite difficult to compose” he admits during the interview.

Since then until now, 4 years have passed and the careers of both artists have gone their separate ways without for the moment they have met again to collaborate but who knows if what was not at that time could happen again.

We have a lot of music left by both soloists for years since, for example, Billie Eilish has just turned 20 years old with already two studio albums on the street. The last of which, Happier than ever has become one of the best albums of 2021. The same could be said of Doja Cat and his Planet Her which has been one of the essentials on the dance floors this year.