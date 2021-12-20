The ‘celebrities’ of all ages who have flaunted gray hair in 2021

The trend of being natural in the networks has settled definitively this 2021 and the celebrities they are the first to set an example through poses in which neither makeup nor extensions are synonymous with beauty, quite the opposite. To this movement of going up selfies with washed faces that leave behind the aesthetic canon that prevailed until now, that of perfection, has been added the normalization of gray hair in all its intensities and at any age. From Amaia Salamanca at 35 to Andie MacDowell at 63, the protagonists of our selection of the best photos of the year with gray hair as the star look reinforces the confirmation that real women are the ones who triumph in the new virtual era.

Laura Sanchez

Nothing of a few scattered gray hairs on the head, the model and ambassador of Allergan Aesthetics has bet this 2021 for a total look and her ultra-luminous gray hair looks like this spectacular: “I really want to eat the world with my new look !!! I’m happy !!! I love my new color and I also have super healthy and shiny hair !!! “, the Huelva woman revealed in July of this year. The reaction to her transformation has been unanimous and the comments of her followers in which they tell her what they are love her hair they happen one after another.