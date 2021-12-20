The blunt answer that Rihanna has given to a fan on Instagram

It’s been over four years since Rihanna posted Anti, his latest album, a work that included songs like Work, Needed me or Kiss it better. Since then, the artist has not stopped keeping busy with her business parallel to music and has managed to establish herself as a successful businesswoman. Now, his fans want new songs and so they let him know on the networks. What few expected was that she would respond so sharply to one of the comments she has received on Instagram.

And is that Rihanna is not one of those who hang out with little girls. The artist, who has just spent Christmas in Barbados, her birthplace, in the company of her new partner, rapper A $ AP Rocky, has once again shown on the networks that there are things she does not tolerate.





Read also

Lorena Montón

Rihanna has been working very hard to successfully launch her underwear line, Savage X Fenty, and makeup line, Fenty Beauty. And in both cases it has succeeded. Last year she was able to launch the second fashion show of her lingerie garments, broadcast on streaming, reaping a great triumph.

In addition, the singer is also preparing to launch a recipe book, something that has been received as a surprise among her audience. Now, Rihanna’s fans are eagerly waiting for her to announce something else: the release of her new album.

Read also

It was in 2016 when Riri released her latest work and since then she has been moving away from music to focus on other projects. His fans have already taken to the habit of asking him through social networks when they will be able to hear new music, although the last one who has done it has received a fairly blunt answer.

It all came from a post made by Rihanna on Instagram where she wrote “New Year’s Resolution: push harder.” A follower replied “The purpose should be to release the album” without imagining that it was going to go viral because of the response that the singer would give him.





“That comment is sooo from 2019, mature. I just want energy from 2021, ”Rihanna snapped, making it clear that she doesn’t want to be pressured to record an album and that it will come when she has to.