The Black Parka suffers a serious accident while fighting; stood motionless VIDEO

Editorial Mediotiempo

Xalapa, Veracruz / 12.20.2021 12:28:57





Dramatic images for the world of wrestling those lived this Sunday at a function in the city of Xalapa, Veracruz, where the wrestler La Parka Negra was paralyzed inside the ring after a whipping in a movement on the corner, generating confusion, anguish and shows of support from his rivals within the string.

What happened to La Parka Negra?

Through social networks the video of the La Parka Negra accident, who in a fight of thirds made his throws inside the ring, however, something went wrong because when he took momentum in the corner to give a back flip, his body did not respond and was left inert on the canvas.

Thinking it was part of the movements, one of the fighters kicks him up to six times at chest level; However, another of the gladiators, seeing that The Black Parka was not responding, stopped his colleague. Without a response from the masked man, they requested the presence of the referee.

The officer on the ring also did not get a response from the athlete, so he did distress signals for a group of orderlies to attend the emergency. Although the rest of the fighters wanted to continue with the show, after a few seconds gathered around La Parka Negra, who at no time did he make any movement of his own free will to give some sign of relief.

This is known from La Parka Negra

Realizing that something was not right, the fans in the front rows got up to try to see what was happening up close, while the wrestlers harangued them to shout “Black Parka” as a sign of support for the injured, from whom until this Monday morning there is no information or a medical report with more details.

Leonardo Riaño sends a message to Parka Negra

One of the most recognized voices today in the world of wrestling, the chronicler Leonardo Riaño sent encouragement to La Parka Negra so that he can recover from this chilling moment, without knowing if he will be able to fight again or not professionally for AAA, although the role in Xalapa was not from that company.