The Amazon app store already works on mobiles updated to Android 12

If you have a mobile updated to Android 12, you can now use the Amazon app store again.

Just a few weeks ago we warned about the problems that some users were experiencing when trying to use the Amazon app store through their phones updated to Android 12. And, for some reason, the company had not updated its app to do so Compatible with the latest version of the operating system.

Luckily, the troubles have come to an end. From today, it is possible again use Amazon AppStore on devices upgraded to Android 12 normally.

Amazon AppStore now works on Android 12

The company itself has announced the return to normality of its application store through its forum, confirming that it is now possible to use the Amazon AppStore again on those devices that have received the update to Android 12.

To be able to use the app store, just download the latest version of the app offered by Amazon, through the official Appstore website.

After downloading the app, all you have to do is install the APK file manually and go back to log in with our Amazon account. Everything should return to normal after these steps have been followed.

Amazon has not shared the reason why the app had stopped working for several weeks, preventing Android 12 device users from downloading new apps or installing updates for existing ones. Be that as it may, luckily the failure is already a problem of the past.

