The action of Canelo Álvarez in a taqueria that caused a stir in social networks

The personal life of Saul Alvarez Outside the ring, he has always been in the eye of the hurricane in the sports and entertainment press. Being one of the most important public figures in Mexico, the images of the Canelo viralized on social networks have been a constant. Whether having fun on vacation, eating in fancy restaurants or enjoying with your family, His various activities cause great interest within the Mexican fans.

On this occasion, the Aztec boxer was caught in a street taco stand enjoying one of the most characteristic culinary delights that the country has. In addition, according to the reports of the people who were in the place, the Canelo he gave himself to the task of pay the bill of all the assistants who dined in those moments in the establishment.

Once again, Saúl demonstrated one of his most recognizable traits since he rose to fame: his humility and solidarity. On several occasions the boxer has followed up on different social causes and associations dedicated to fighting diseases or conflicts in low-income areas. On the other hand, its presence in networks has also served to help different users who need financial or hospital support.

His presence in this taqueria caused a stir among his followers, since Álvarez is one of the most fortunate athletes in the world, which is why he can generally be seen in expensive places or very exclusive restaurants. However, it seems that the boxer has not forgotten his roots and from time to time prefers to enjoy a simpler food and without many reflectors.

“Thank you @Canelo for being the great #champion for so many children in Mexico, great person !! .. and for the tacos last night”, was the message written by the user of Twitter Yisus Arenas, who was one of the lucky ones that Saúl supported with the payment of his dinner. In addition, the follower took the opportunity to frame the moment with a photograph with the great Mexican champion.

Despite the fact that in the sports field the Canelo He has remained one of the benchmarks of Mexican boxing and has continued to demonstrate his great qualities as a person, the tapatío has not managed to stay away from criticism by the media. Its virtues have not been enough to fill the eye of the strictest experts.

Álvarez is currently a world champion in different categories and has managed to excel by measuring himself against some of the best boxers of the moment. However, various sports personalities in Mexico they have demerited their achievements arguing that his rivals have not been a sufficient parameter to measure his boxing potential, so For many it cannot yet be considered the best pound for pound in the world.

In this regard, the own Canelo He has been calm and says not to worry about negative comments. “I do not really care. I still know that haters will always be haters “ said the Jalisco fighter in an interview with Dan Rafael from World Boxing News.

“This always happens, I beat the best in the division, which was Callum Smith, then I beat Saunders and then Plant. I beat all the division champions who were also undefeated. Now some say I’m afraid But I don’t fear anyone and I don’t avoid any fighter”, Emphasized Álvarez.

