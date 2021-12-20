The 7 scandals that marked Hollywood in 2021

This 2021 left several scandals in Hollywood that filled the covers of different media and pages. Deaths, divorces, cannibalism, among others, set a trend in networks and in the middle of the show.

These are the 7 scandals that marked the industry in Hollywood this year.

1. Alec Baldwin and the death of Halyna Hutchins

On October 21, during the filming of the movie ‘Rust ‘, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally killed the cinematographer after a prop gun on set had real bullets.

She was my family. There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one in a billion episode, “the actor told reporters.

Later, Alec Baldwin said in a television interview that he did not pull the trigger on the gun and that he had no idea how a live bullet got on set.

2. Scarlett Johansson vs. Disney

At the end of July, the actress who gave life to Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sued Disney after, after several delays due to the covid pandemic, they decided premiere ‘Black Widow’ both in theaters and in streaming.

Johansson claimed a breach of contract That cost him several million dollars, since a percentage of what was raised at the box office would go directly to his pockets.

But after a couple of months they reached an agreement to settle their financial dispute, although final figures were not released.

3. Cannibal Armie Hammer?

At the beginning of the year, Armie Hammer, the protagonist of Rebecca, was a trend on Twitter after several women – with whom he had romantic encounters – uploaded alleged messages from the actor in which he proposed to practice cannibalism.

Hammer denied what was posted, but an ex-girlfriend of his named Courtney Vucekovich revealed that he did have some cannibalistic sexual fantasies.

“He said he wanted to break my rib, grill it and eat it. It was very strange, but I never thought about it again. He said ‘I want to take a bite’ or if I had a cut on my hand he liked to lick it. It was the most that came. He likes the idea of ​​the skin between his teeth. “

4. Angelina Jolie was afraid of Brad Pitt

Jolie and Pitt were one of Hollywood’s most prominent couples for 12 years. They were married for two years when the protagonist of Maleficent filed for divorce in 2016, Although it was formalized in April 2019, after his lawyers requested a ruling that allows married people to be declared single while other issues, including financial and custody of their children, continued to be resolved.

In an interview with The Guardian, Angelina said she separated for the safety of her family. He did not elaborate, but confessed to having been afraid. “There are many things that I cannot say. I’m not the type of person who makes decisions like the ones I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt that I had to separate myself from the father of my children, ”she declared.

The fight for the guardianship of the five minor children of the couple, which was coming to an end, could start over after a California court in August disqualified a private judge in charge of ‘Brangelina’s’ divorce.

5. Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard

Johnny Depp lost his first battle against his ex-partner Amber Heard in 2020. The protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ had a lawsuit against the British tabloid The Sun for defamation after he They will accuse him of being a violent husband. After presenting several pieces of evidence from both artists, in which it was also found that she hit him, the judge pointed out that it was something “substantially true.”

But of course it didn’t end there. In August of this year, a NY judge awarded Depp a round and ruled that Amber Heard should show that you donated all the money to a foundation that was awarded to you for your divorce, as agreed in the divorce proceedings.

Still pending in the United States is the defamation trial following an article Heard wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 on gender-based violence.

6. Chris Pratt draws criticism for praising his second son

One of Hollywood’s spoiled actors is Chris Pratt, which has a very beautiful relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger. They had a girl that they showed off on social media in August 2020.

But he was also married to the actress Anna Faris for nine years and they also had a boy named Jack.

“Find someone who will look at you like that. We met at church. He has given me an incredible life, a beautiful and healthy daughter”, Wrote in a publication the protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy.

At first glance it would seem like a cute publication, but there was people in networks who attacked you pointing out that it was wrong and they reminded him that the word ‘healthy’ could hurt his son, who was born prematurely and suffered a brain hemorrhage, which has given him health problems.

7. Olivia Wilde leaves Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles

Sudeikis’ separation from Wilde occurred in November 2020. But rumors pointed out that the third in contention was the singer Harry Styles. Photos were even revealed of them walking hand in hand and enjoying a vacation in Italy.

Months later, the protagonist of Ted Lasso spoke to GQ magazine that it was not an easy time and that hitting rock bottom made it resurface.

I will have a better understanding of why in a year. And even better in two, and even bigger in five, and it will go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter, a paragraph, a line, a word, a scrawl, “he said.

Sudeikis and Wilde lasted 7 years and had two children.

