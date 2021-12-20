The 40 years of Britney Spears: free, promised and in the middle of the media hurricane | People | USA Edition

Britney Spears, the eternal “pop princess”, turns 40 this Thursday free of the legal guardianship that has controlled more than a decade of her life, fiancee, and in the middle of the media hurricane that has left up to four documentaries about her person.

Just a few weeks ago, the California courts put an end to the mechanism by which the singer’s father took control of his finances and personal life for almost 14 years, a legal situation so controversial that it led to an international scandal thanks to the insistence from Spears fans.

“Thanks to you, your concern, I think you have saved my life,” said the star in an Instagram video in which she dropped that she is ready to give an interview to Oprah Winfrey.

It is not difficult to imagine the audience that this hypothetical conversation would gather, but Spears (Mississippi, 1981) clarified this week that before “it takes a long time to heal.”

RECOVER YOUR AUTONOMY

The artist, who has sold more than 100 million records, has regained her autonomy and will soon be able to make use of her $ 60 million estate, a radically different situation from a few months ago, when she had to ask permission to leave. home and spend a dollar.

On his immediate horizon stands out his commitment to Sam Asghari, a personal trainer and dancer whom he met in 2016 during the filming of the video clip “Slumber Party”.

The couple announced the link through Instagram, a platform that has become the only means of contact between the singer and her audience.

Spears has not been lavish in events for years and her latest work, “Glory”, dates from 2016.

However, his name has made headlines and covers around the world, not only because of the problems of legal protection, but also because of the four documentaries that review his career, signed by media such as The New York Times, the BBC and Netflix.

YOUR IMAGE HAS TURNED 180 DEGREES

The New York Times sparked renewed interest in Spears earlier this year with a film, “Framing Britney Spears,” which provided a disturbing insight into her fame and the constant scrutiny she was subjected to.

The documentary turned around the story that portrayed her as an unconscious young star who went astray in 2008, when she lost custody of her children, shaved her head and entered a rehabilitation clinic.

In one of the archival videos, a 17-year-old Spears attends a television show to promote her debut “… Baby One More Time.” The presenter draws his attention: “There is a topic that we have not discussed and that everyone is talking about.” The singer is interested, “what is it about?”

– “Your breasts”, he assures, several decades older than her.

Spears smiles, turns her eyes and delivers an automated response in which she assures that she has not had implants but that she respects whoever does.

It was 1999. There was not yet a “#MeToo” movement, social networks could not censor the embarrassing comment and “feminism” was a term of confusing meaning for ordinary mortals.

Through moments like this, in which it is discussed whether Spears would get married a virgin, would be a good mother or how she should dress, a celebrity is discovered subject to a puritanical and misogynistic examination.

The past of Spears – and of other contemporaries such as Lindsay Lohan or Paris Hilton – has become a symbol of the changes that pop culture has undergone in the last decade. What was funny in 2001 becomes unacceptable in 2021.

A TIMELESS LEGACY

Instead, several of the singer’s songs have managed to enter the pantheon of timeless classics.

The video for “… Baby One More Time” Toxic “accumulates almost 700 million views on YouTube, despite the fact that it was released on television in 1998 and did not reach the internet until 2009;” Toxic “exceeds 600 million on Spotify ; and his discography is among the one hundred most listened to on the platform.

Beyond the numbers, the aesthetics of videos like “Oops! … I Did It Again” inspire recurring costumes and their performances remain in the retina of popular imagination, like the snake that took the stage at the 2001 MTV awards.

For all this, his fixed show in Las Vegas attracted the public weekly between 2013 and 2017, although we now know that it was extended against his will.

No one knows if she will return to the stage but, as her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, pointed out at the courthouse door: “What comes next for Britney depends on one person: Britney.”