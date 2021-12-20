The 10 best international series of 2021

With the production chain almost at full capacity and more and more platforms, big and small, faced in an endless competition, this year we have suffered almost an excess of quality. Series that in another time, surely, would have been events, can now enter and leave the collective consciousness with painful speed. Here we gather just ten milestones out of a possible hundred. Quite a few of them, good examples of fantastic (fantastic) television.

‘The White Lotus’ (HBO Max) Writer / director Mike White, an expert on painful comedies (like the brilliant ‘Enlightened’), explored issues of privilege and class anxiety in a photogenic sea of ​​Hawaii. Sometimes bloody pleasure, but pleasure, be that as it may.

‘Lupine’ (S1 and T2) (Netflix) Although it already sounds like the last century (everything is going too fast), ‘Lupine’ was released, in reality, in 2021, and made humanity happy in even worse days of the pandemic. Agile entertainment not exempt from taunts against racial discrimination.

‘New cherry flavor’ (Netflix) Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion wowed with this rather free adaptation of Todd Grimson’s cult novel: a highly hypnotic indie film and witchcraft story. It could be called ‘Live and die and vomit cats in Los Angeles’.

‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ (Disney +) Marvel landed on Disney + with a tribute, unsurprisingly, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself. But ‘WandaVision’ (much better original title) was also a vibrant, mind-blowing, mind-blowing story of the sitcom.

This adaptation of the Asimov saga embraces, as its base material, the Big Ideas, but without neglecting the Big Show. It is the most visually stunning series of the year, with permission from ‘The Underground Railroad’. To recover and claim.

‘Midnight Mass’ (Netflix)

Is it a miniseries? Or are they movies? Its director, Steve McQueen, claims the latter, but ‘Small ax’ was only seen on television. We will leave it in an anthological series (in more ways than one) on the struggles of the West Indian community in London between the 60s and 80s.

‘The Underground Railroad’ (Prime Video) Barry Jenkins, director of ‘Moonlight’, has turned Colson Whitehead’s novel (Pulitzer fiction of 2017) into a sensory and resonant journey through a disunited America and the mental states of the escaped slave Cora.

‘Mare of Easttown’ (HBO Max) When we thought the formula of the ‘small community with too many secrets’ had been exhausted, screenwriter Brad Ingelsby arrived and renewed it with a sense of place and enormous emotion. In the latter, of course, a legendary Kate Winslet helped.

‘Succession’ (T3) (HBO Max) In its long-awaited third season (in 2020, the pandemic left us without Roys), the creation of Jesse Armstrong has been reconfirmed as a sublime balancing act between tragic comedy and hilarious tragedy, although in his final stretch he clearly opted for drama . Here’s the best time of the year: the ‘Too Birthday’ party.

The list of the best international series of the year has been drawn up with the votes of Inés Álvarez, Quim Casas, Marisa De Dios, Desirée de Fez, Juan Manuel Freire, Julián García, Beatriz Martínez, Nando Salvà and Rafael Tapounet