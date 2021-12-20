Teddy Bridgewater was pinned down in Broncos game for blow to the head

The Denver quarterback was sent to the hospital as a preventive measure after landing hard on the field.

The Denver Broncos they ran out of the starting quarterback Teddy bridgewater this Sunday after suffering a severe blow to the head in the third quarter.

Bridgewater ran away on a play of second and 5 at the 30-yard line of Denver when he was hit in the leg by the Cincinnati Bengals linebacker, Joe bachie. Bridgewater it was projected after the blow and landed on his head, remaining motionless on the field.

Teddy Bridgewater left the court immobilized after suffering a severe blow to the head. AP Photo

Quickly the medical personnel entered the field to treat him, later was placed on a stretcher immobilized and the bar was removed from his helmet while players from both teams remained kneeling while Bridgewater was taken out of the field.

According to Jeff Legwold of ESPN, Bridgewater had movement in all his limbs, but was transported to a hospital What preventive measure for his blow to the head.

During the post-game press conference, the head coach of the Broncos, Vic Fangio, noted that Bridgewater will remain hospitalized overnight as a precaution.

Bachie he was also injured on the play.

Substitute Drew Lock entered the field in place of Bridgewater and concluded that offensive series with a touchdown pass to Tim Patick to temporarily take the 10-9 lead.

Before leaving the game, Bridgewater, who has started the 14 games of the Broncos this season, he had completed 12 of 22 passes for 98 yards this Sunday.

Teddy Bridgewater landed on his head after being thrown while trying to get the first down. AP Photo

During the defeat of the Broncos in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, Bridgewater left the game with a concussion.