Teddy Bridgewater can move limbs reported

The Denver Broncos got a scare during the third quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after their quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, had to be removed from the field on a stretcher and immobilized after a strong impact; the player was transferred to a hospital for evaluations.

The play happened when the clock showed just over five minutes to go. Teddy Bridgewater found room to break through on the ground and when it looked like he had made the remaining five yards on Denver’s second attempt, Joe Bachie hit the quarterback’s hip and it fell so that crushed his own neck.

Teddy Bridgewater’s injury play

Bridgewater had previously eluded one of the Bengals’ defenders with a jump and as he was about to land, Bachie knocked him off balance. The alarms went off when the quaterback was face down and without movement.

After the play, the medical team entered and after a couple of minutes the player was transferred to a hospital and the first tests are encouraging, as Bridgewater maintains movement in all extremities after the coup in the cervical area, the most delicate of the spine.

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was taken to a hospital as a precaution for further evaluation of a head injury. It has movement in all the extremities “reported Patrick Smyth, the Broncos’ chief communication officer.

This is not the first serious injury of the season for Teddy Bridgewater, because in the fourth week, in the game against the Ravens, also left the game with a concussion.

Until the time of the injury, the quarterback had registered 12 completions of 22 attempts, and 98 yards. His presence in next week’s game, against