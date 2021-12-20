Tapatío signs Paolo Yrizar; Chivas could use it in the CL2022

Editorial Mediotiempo

Canterano de Querétaro, Paolo Yrizar was announced this Monday as new player of Tapatío, team of the Liga de Expansión MX. The footballer arrives from Golden, after passing through Xolos.

Through a tweet, the Jalisco set announced the incorporation of which he boasted as one of the top scorers of the season Apertura 2021, a tournament in which he was ranked third in scorers with six goals.

For Yrizar, arrive to Tapatio could be a opportunity to jump to First Divisionn, because by belonging to said team, would have the opportunity to play in Chivas, as long as it is taken into account.

And is that the Forward he has suffered in the last tournaments after his debut in Gallos where it was contemplated for minor selections. Behind the sale of equipment, some players moved up to the ranks of Tijuana and Yrizar was one of them.

But nevertheless, in the border squad he was losing prominence as well as competition in the cycle of Tri olympic it was diminishing, lagging behind the final election for represent Mexico at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where those led by Jaime Lozano obtained the bronze medal.