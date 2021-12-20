SURPRISE! Dwayne Johnson to play another DC character

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson accepted a different role than Black Adam to debut in the DCEU. The character he will play is a big surprise to everyone.

Black adam It is already underway in terms of its production and the time remaining for its launch is less and less. A) Yes, Dwayne johnson he is already preparing to play his protagonist and thus enter the DC Extended Universe, but it will not be his only participation within the brand.

The above responds to the fact that the actor will be present in another project, one very different from the one previously mentioned. ‘The Rock’ will star in one of the publisher’s upcoming premieres in conjunction with Warner Bros. Animation. Yes, the actor will give his voice to a famous character from the company.

However, his other role with the production company will be a very different one from Black Adam. On this occasion, the celebrity will give life to a charismatic, tender and furry being: Krypto, the dog of Superman.

According Collider confirmed, the interpreter will lend his voice to star in the film of DC League of Super-Pets. This will be the first installment starring the canine friend of Kal-El, which makes it highly anticipated by fans of comics.

As is common with Johnson, he will not only be a member of the cast, but will also produce the feature film under his signature. Seven bucks. In addition, it is expected that little by little a luxury cast will be revealed that will accompany the famous former fighter of the Wwe.

One of the most curious details is that said footage will be released, if no mishap occurs, on May 20, 2022, which will make the four-legged superhero the debut character of ‘The Rock’ in the DCEU and not Black Adam, as originally thought, as there was no known other link between the actor and the studio.

Sam levin Y Jared stern they will direct the tape.