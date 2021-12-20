Stunning New Amazon Movie Trailer Featuring Chris Pratt Traveling To The Future To Save Earth

Almost a month ago we saw a first preview of ‘The war of tomorrow’ that invited optimism about this Amazon film starring Chris pratt. That feeling has been further enhanced thanks to the launch of its awesome new trailer.

A war in the future

The scenario posed by ‘The war of tomorrow’ is that humanity will lose a battle against alien invaders in 2051, which leads a small group to travel 30 years into the past to recruit the necessary people to accompany them in order to do so. avoid losing a war on which the future of the planet depends.

The staging of ‘The war of tomorrow’ has been carried out by Chris McKay, a director specialized so far in animation – his is the very funny ‘Batman: The LEGO Movie’. It will be his first feature film in real action and for the occasion he has had a script by Zach Dean -’24 hours to live’-.

It is clear that Pratt is the great hook of the cast of ‘The war of tomorrow’, but beware, we will also see Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty gilpin, Mary Lynn Rajskub, the unforgettable Chloe from ’24’, Theo Von and Keith Powers.

The July 2nd It is the date chosen by Amazon to release ‘The War of Tomorrow’, a film originally from Paramount, but this company decided to sell its rights to the platform due to the current situation of the cinematographic exhibition caused by the coronavirus.