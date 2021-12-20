Steven ‘Shmuel’ Spielberg’s Contribution to Yiddish Culture

On December 18, iconic film director Steven Spielberg will turn 75.

Admirers of his work around the world will undoubtedly mark the event by watching some of his best films, such as “The Color Purple,” “Jaws,” and “ET the Extra-Terrestrial.” Others will return to theaters after a long break fueled by the plague, to see their most recent work, a film adaptation of West Side Story.

However, for Yiddish book readers, Spielberg’s special birthday is an opportunity to highlight another great contribution of his. Thanks to a monumental gift given to the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, Massachusetts in the 1990s, anyone can now download any of the more than 12,000 Yiddish books in the comfort of their own home, at no cost. Since the vast majority of books are out of print, this digital library is often the only way people can access them.

Spielberg’s support of the huge online collection, called the Steven Spielberg Digital Yiddish Library, was part of his well-known initiative, the Righteous Persons Foundation, founded with profits from his 1993 film, “Schindler’s List.”

The library contains scanned Yiddish books of various genres and topics, including novels, poetry, cookbooks, children’s books, volumes on philology, physics, and photography, written by a variety of authors, including classic writers such as IL Peretz and Sholem Aleichem. , as well as fascinating scribblers whose names are barely known, and published in cities around the world, from Krakow to Cuba to Cleveland. When the digital library was launched in 2009, people marveled that it was probably the first time that almost an entire literary corpus of a given language had been digitized and made available to readers and language learners, wherever they were, at no cost. any.

Professor and musician Sadie Gold-Shapiro, from Northampton, Massachusetts, is one of the people who were happy to find all sorts of oddities in the digital library, including a booklet of Yiddish diagrams representing the twelve constellations and divination guides. Some of these texts I later included and used to teach the future tense in the Yiddish Book Center’s award-winning Yiddish textbook called “In eynem” (All Together), when I served alongside Gold-Shapiro as a member of the Yiddish Book Center. Yiddish Book Center and I worked as one of the authors of the book.

“I was delighted with how accessible the material was,” Gold-Shapiro said of the library. “And I was delighted because using the online archive reproduced that special feeling of being in a library and being the first person to open a particular book in a long time.”

The Righteous Persons Foundation made two large donations to the Center. The first was for the construction of the brick and mortar building, opened in 1997 and which now houses the many thousands of books in Yiddish, which the foundation helped fund as part of its mission to support projects outside the Jewish communal stream.

But once the doors of the building were opened, an unexpected problem arose. As Aaron Lansky, founder and president of the Yiddish Book Center, told the Forverts, when visitors found certain books they wanted to buy, they were often disappointed to learn that they weren’t for sale because there simply weren’t enough copies available. The only solution, Lansky said, was to digitize the entire collection.

Knowing the cost of such an undertaking, Lansky asked the Righteous Persons Foundation to sponsor the project, and in 1998 the group donated half a million dollars, a gift Lansky described as “visionary.” In naming the library after the filmmaker, Lansky thought it would be especially appropriate to use Spielberg’s Yiddish name, Shmuel, when referring to the library in Yiddish, an idea that Spielberg readily agreed to. In Yiddish, the collection is called “Di yidishe digitalishe biblyotek afn nomen shmuel shpilberg” (Shmuel Shpilberg’s Yiddish Digital Library).

Surprisingly, both donations to the Center were made without Lansky knowing Spielberg. It wasn’t until several years later that Spielberg invited Lansky to fly to California to chat with him. Lansky chuckled as he remembered his wife, Gail, advising her not to wear sneakers when she attended the meeting that would be held at the elegant Spanish-style hacienda at the back of Universal Pictures where the production company of Universal Pictures is located. Spielberg, Amblin Entertainment.

So on the momentous day, December 3, 2013, Lansky traded in his gray New Balance 990s for an expensive pair of leather shoes and polished them to a shine. But when he walked through the doors of Spielberg’s office, he found the principal in casual clothes and a pair of New Balance 990s.

Spielberg’s realistic nature was apparent to Lansky from the beginning. “Famous people can get distracted when you talk to them,” Lansky said. But he was so present, listening to every word. And so absolutely curious intellectually.

Since the launch of the digital library, it has seen nearly five million downloads, Lansky says. During the pandemic, with the building closed, Amber Kanner Clooney, the Center’s digital projects librarian, made sure the library was not disconnected for a minute. And partly thanks to a new optical character recognition technology called Jochre developed by computational Yiddish linguist Assaf Urieli and launched by the Center in 2019, use of the digital library has doubled. Users were apparently very eager to try the program that allows them to enter keywords to search all the texts in the library in an instant.

The new technology has been revolutionary for students and researchers in the field of Yiddish studies. Lansky remembers Agi Legutko, a Yiddish teacher at Columbia, sitting next to him at a gala shortly after Jochre’s release and jokingly blaming him for not having slept for two weeks. Once the program was available, remember that she said, she was so fascinated by it that she spent day and night typing the search terms that came to her and reading all the results that came up.

Jaclyn Granick, Professor of Modern Jewish History at Cardiff University in Wales, used the digital library while researching for her book, ‘International Jewish Humanitarianism in the Age of the Great War’, and also uses the library to locate children’s books for her two daughters, whom he is raising in Yiddish. She downloads and prints the storybooks, binds them at a local copy shop, and reads them to the girls at bedtime.

“And sometimes I just like to sail without any plans,” he added, “but with the kop (head) of a historian and a mother.”

Philip Schwartz, a Yiddish literature researcher and Yiddish language instructor in Wrocław, Poland, often uses the library’s resources for his classes. “When I need a short story or song for the next vacation, I’ll take a look at the Spielberg Library first.”

Motl Didner, Associate Artistic Director of the National Yiddish Theater Folksbiene, said the digital library is one of the most important resources you have when looking for plays to stage. “We found several scripts in the library that we then developed into readings and full productions,” he said, including Avrom Goldfaden’s “The Sorceress,” Chava Rosenfarb’s “The Bird of the Ghetto,” and various works by H. Leivick.

The Spielberg Foundation has continued to support the Yiddish Book Center, most recently giving a critical early gift to its training program for a new generation of translators, allowing non-Yiddish readers to enjoy Yiddish books. . As Lansky recalled Spielberg himself saying at their meeting: “I’m a storyteller, that’s what I do for a living. I tell stories. The notion that you have shelf after shelf of Jewish stories there, waiting for someone to come and read, translate and share them… For someone like me, that’s just irresistible.