Spielberg may have discovered a star in Drew Barrymore’s daughter

drew Barrymore rose to fame with her childhood role as Gertie, Elliot’s younger sister, in the film ET the alien, released in 1982. However, the professional relationship with his godfather and director of the film, Steven spielberg, started previously when the actress was six years old and took a test to Poltergeist. Although she was not chosen.

The most curious thing is that after so many decades, the interpreter has underlined that she has lived a moment that completed her circle with the filmmaker after he had made an improvised casting of her 7-year-old daughter. That is, the same age that she was in the acclaimed science fiction film written by Melissa Mathison, confirming that the little girl possesses the family gene or the gift of interpretation with just one sentence.

© Gtres (author Mark Davis)

During a chat at Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress revealed that while recently having dinner with her godfather, the director asked Frankie to audition. “He said: Frankie, I want you to say this line: Alligators in the sewers“, being one of the phrases that Drew’s character repeats in ET the alien when his older brother says it.

“He did, and then [Spielberg] He looked at me and said: Yes, he does “, referring to the familiar gift of interpretation. And the actress is part of one of the most legendary artistic dynasties in Hollywood. His parents were actors, especially his renowned father John Drew Barrymore, son of the legendary John Barrymore and his uncles also performers, Lionel and Ethel Barrymore.

And although it will be a matter of time to know if Frankie will follow in her mother’s footsteps, the reality is that the actress revealed the gratitude she feels towards her godfather for the trust that her discoverer had with her and now with her daughter. “It was so surreal for me to have that life circle moment… it was so mind blowing. It’s so funny, because I don’t think about them being actors. If they want to do it when they’re older, I totally support it, but it was a moment where I said to myself: I can’t believe Steven is directing my daughter at the same age, this is so surreal. “.

Read more

The truth is that Drew Barrymore has been close to Steven Spielberg since she was a child, strengthening a professional but also personal bond. “He held Olive and Frankie when they were born, you know, he’s in my life and he’s very important to me.”, admitted the actress, qualifying the American screenwriter as her “First father figure”.

That Steven Spielberg discovered Frankie’s artistic gift takes on a double meaning when we consider his record as a “discoverer” of children’s talents. In addition to launching Drew to stardom, dozens of young interpreters such as Henry Thomas, Christian Bale, Joseph Mazzello and Josh Brolin, among others, have passed through his filmography.

And there is no doubt that ET the alien occupies a special place in the career and life of Drew Barrymore. Her role elevated her to stardom but it also served as a starting point to get started in the darkest world of the industry, participating in parties and rubbing shoulders with adults who failed to protect her. At 8 years old he was already smoking, at 11 he began to become dependent on alcohol and, just a year later, drug addictions arrived. His first entry into a rehabilitation center took place with just 13 springs.

It would take several years for him to rebuild his personal and professional direction. It was after his brief appearance in scream in 1996 that his career began to be full of successes, as was the case with The boy ideal (1998), Forever and ever (1998) and I have never been kissed (1999), starting the new century with Charlie’s Angels (2000) and 50 first dates (2004). Now, at 46, she lives away from the cinema after deciding to take a break from acting, preparing the second season of her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, and dedicating himself fully to his daughters Olive (June 2012) and Frankie (April 2014).

But nevertheless, even if you have put the performance aside, you may have to go back to it through Frankie. Or at least, that might suggest the discovery of Hollywood’s King Midas.

More stories that may interest you: