Sony acquires the studio behind one of the world’s most popular and profitable games

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

With PlayStation, Sony is one of the companies with the greatest impact in the world of gaming, but it seems that it wants more. We say so since it announced the acquisition of the company behind one of the most popular and profitable games in the world.

What we mean is that Aniplex, a company owned by Sony Music Entertainment Japan, announced the acquisition of the gaming division of Delight Works. Before the purchase is finalized, the division will be transformed into an independent company that will later become a subsidiary of Aniplex.

The deal is expected to close in the spring of 2022 and it is currently unknown how much Sony paid for Delight Works.

In case you don’t know, the Delight Works gaming division is responsible for Fate / Grand Order. This game is a free-to-play for mobile phones that debuted in Japan in 2015 and a couple of years later it arrived in North America. These years on the market have been enough for it to become one of the most popular and profitable games on the market.

To give you an idea, by the end of 2019, Fate / Grand Order had generated more than $ 4,000 million in revenue. This makes it the sixth highest-grossing mobile game in history, trailing only giants like Candy Crush Saga, PUBG Mobile, Pokemon go, Clash of Clans Y Arena of Valor. This also means that you have made more money than Free fire, Clash Royale Y Genshin Impact.

Related Video: The Worst Video Games of 2021

Few things will change for Fate / Grand Order

With that said, it must be taken into account that it is difficult that this change of ownership is going to mean much to Fate / Grand Order. We say it since Aniplex was its original distributor and that makes him the person in charge of the game. With this, Sony is only guaranteeing that the studio in charge of the project is its property.

It should also be clarified that Aniplex and PlayStation are divisions of Sony that work separately. Thus, Delight Works does not belong to PlayStation and should not be seen as part of its plans to expand on mobile. Of course, being part of the same company makes a collaboration between both parties easier.

What do you think about this new? Do you think it is a good investment on Sony’s part? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link for more Sony related news.

Fountain