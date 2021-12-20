Sofía Vergara shared a sensual photo in a bikini from 20 years ago and turns on the web

The 2000 souvenir post was part of her job as a swimsuit model.

With a tiny black swimsuit Sofía Vergara caused a stir by sharing a photograph of the memory of her best days as a bikini and lingerie model, after arriving in Los Angeles to try her luck with her career.

In her Instagram account, the actress who currently ranks as the highest paid of 2020 showed off her skills as a model by posing sensually.

With radiant skin, she posed in front of the camera, leaning her head against the back of a sleek purple armchair with a silver frame.

Sofía Vergara recalled how her spectacular body looked 20 years ago wearing a halter neck bra with drawstring tied at the back, which matched a low-cut bikini tied at the sides of her hips.

VIDEO: Larissa Graniello responds with a “strong blow” to Irene Castillo’s “attacks”

Currently the Colombian is working on a series for the Netflix platform. Photo: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/p/CXj0hDaPGQn/

“#Tbt Los Angeles early 2000’s 👙👙👙” wrote the Colombian in the caption to show off her talent as a model, the post quickly filled with flattering comments from her followers who were impressed with her figure.

Currently, the 49-year-old celebrity is preparing for one of her most important roles on the small screen with the series “Griselda” where she will play the main character Griselda Blanco, a Colombian drug trafficker known as La Madrina de la Cocaína and La Viuda Negra.

The series is in pre-production by Netflix and the creators of the Narcos series.

Blanco was one of those responsible for one of the most important drug cartels in the world until she was assassinated in 2012.

More related content:

“Toxic is toxic, it doesn’t matter if it’s your family”: Chiquis Rivera turns on social networks for his controversial message

VIDEO. Verónica Guerrero and Ale Costa “hit and shove each other” in the middle of the tv set