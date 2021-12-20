Sofía Vergara revealed an exclusive beauty secret that you will want to copy

The Colombian-American actress with almond-shaped and enveloping eyes knows the importance of the look to look beautiful and radiant. Because Sofia Vergara, the protagonist of Modern Family, takes special care of some details. The perfect design of its prominent eyebrows to harmonize the lines of the face and widen the look is one of them.

In addition, take special care to make up the area of ​​dark circles. You know that with a quick gesture and certain tricks this area can change fatigue for light.

It does not take more than 5 minutes, so the rush with which you leave home or not being a star of Hollywood it does not represent any impediment.

Hello Magazine

Dark circles routine by Sofía Vergara

In two or three steps, the express procedure to revitalize the look is a hit worthy of imitation. Following the shading technique to expand the tail of the eyebrow, by blending upwards that lightens, Sofía continues with that same tone underneath.

Choose to travel with that color with which it gives depth to the basin of the eyelid, the lower strip of the eye. This infallible trick not only conceals dark circles but also has an eye-opening effect.

Regarding how to treat the lower part of the eye with makeup, the make-up artist, Sonia Marina, refers to the most frequent mistakes: “Never apply dark eyeliner under the lower lashes”. It only makes the eye appear smaller and droopy.

The specialist analyzes Sofía Vergara’s makeup to conclude that she uses the shadow with which she defines the eyelid, but also does not use dark circles that can give a hardened expression.

Using the same tone as your foundation, apply a little more product under your eyes and finish with an iridescent powder foundation for a radiant finish.

Finally, blend that shadow well at the bottom to achieve the subtlety of a luminous look without stiffness.

Tonalities

The earth and brown ranges are perfect to achieve this effect. The advantage is that they are “wildcard” colors that can be used both day and night.

If the event warrants it, the iridescences to illuminate can be more intense towards the tail of the eyebrow. Gold, silver or copper tones can be added to the palette.

Sofia’s favorite product, with which she achieves these wonders, is Mad Eyes Contrast Shadow Duo by Guerlain in Warm Brown and Golden tones. The best thing is that it is available in crayon format. An easy and versatile way to apply makeup.



Would you try it?