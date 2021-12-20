Sofía Vergara revealed an exclusive beauty secret that you will want to copy

The Colombian-American actress with almond-shaped and enveloping eyes knows the importance of the look to look beautiful and radiant. Because Sofia Vergara, the protagonist of Modern Family, takes special care of some details. The perfect design of its prominent eyebrows to harmonize the lines of the face and widen the look is one of them.

In addition, take special care to make up the area of ​​dark circles. You know that with a quick gesture and certain tricks this area can change fatigue for light.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker