Sofía Vergara prepares her own cosmetic line | People | America Edition

The “Modern Family” actress, Sofía Vergara, is preparing her own beauty line, an initiative with which she will join the club of actresses such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba or the singer Rihanna who have been marketing her cosmetic line for years.

The Colombian actress, model and businesswoman has partnered with the Spanish laboratory specialized in dermatological medical prescription, Cantabria Labs, to “develop, produce and market a new line of beauty products that will soon see the light of day,” according to the laboratory’s announcement.

A project that will not interfere with his career, which is currently diversifying into the world of production, with two projects. One with director Robert Rodríguez, who is preparing a television version of the famous “Zorro” stories, and another linked to Amazon with the title “Maradona: blessed dream.”

According to the note from the laboratory, Sofía Vergara was a user of its products and decided to visit its facilities two years ago, at which point the project that will soon see the light began.

“We have been taking the correct steps for a long time to launch this new line of which we are very proud and, for sure, it will be a benchmark cosmetic solution,” said the actress in the statement, stating that the products are being formulated with the endorsement of its ingredients as the main value.

For his part, the president of the company, Juan Matji, has shown his satisfaction with this alliance “that unifies science, experience and effective products.”

Sofía Vergara is the muse of designers and haute couture firms such as Dolce & Gabanna, and a beauty icon with millions of followers on social networks, facets that do not prevent her from promoting and committing herself to social causes, among others, a project to revitalize the old town. from Barranquilla (Colombia), the city from which she is originally.