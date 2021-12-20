Sin Camino a Casa breaks audience records -11Noticias.com

The new installment of the spider-man movie, “Spiderman: Sin camino a casa”, is shaping up to break all audience numbers and be the most watched movie in Argentine cinemas.

In just its first five days since its premiere on Wednesday, the Jon Watts-directed film, and Marvel’s global bet for this end of the year, sold more than 1,200,000 tickets in more than 670 theaters.

The latest Fast and Furious movie, for example, had 950,000 viewers throughout 2021.

Titles of interest:

> The “Casa Pueblo” community center was inaugurated in San Lorenzo

> A food house in Puerto San Martín caught fire

At this rate, occupying almost all the functions of the country’s cinemas, the new Spider-Man starring Tom Holland will be one of the most watched films in history.

According to figures from Ultracine, 95.5% of viewers in theaters in the country choose the latest film from the production company Marvel and Sony, which globally has already accumulated a collection of 587 million dollars.

The next issue to beat is the seventh installment of the sports car and action saga starring Vin Diesel, who at Easter 2015 sold more than 1,250,000 tickets in the country.