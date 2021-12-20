Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet have had to hold their breath for more than five minutes

Many years have passed since James Cameron took us to Pandora, the planet of the Na’vi, telling us an adventure so addictive that, currently, it is still the highest-grossing premiere in the history of cinema (thanks to its recent rerun). Although the impression it caused may be somewhat distant, the truth is that the franchise is more alive than ever, as we have spoken on more than one occasion of its titanic future production, which will have up to 4 sequels. The main reason why it has taken so long is technological development, in which after a decade, the director and producer has achieved what he wanted: develop a new way to shoot underwater special effects to Avatar 2.

Cameron has always maintained during his filmography, a somewhat special connection with the sea. In addition to Titanic, the Canadian has directed aquatic adventures such as Abyss, in addition to having produced titles such as The sanctuary. All of them, dependent on the marine environment. Being an anecdotal question, we must not forget that until his debut he maintained this affiliation, when he made his debut in the direction thanks to Piranha II: Vampires of the Sea.

A freediving shoot

We already knew that Avatar 2 would recover that love for Cameron’s underwater background, however what has attracted attention is that some members of the cast such as Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet have had to hold their breath for more than 5 minutes, Under water. His fascination with the medium was told by the director himself in an interview for Entertainment Weekly: «I do the ocean thing when I’m not making movies. So if I could combine my two great loves, one of which is ocean exploration; the other, the making of feature films, Why shouldn’t I?

This second part is the first film that has developed a technique to be able to record with the capture of movements under water. However, the sequel does not live only on technology, because as we learned a month ago, Kate Winslet broke the record of rolling, holding his breath in immersion that Tom Cruise had. The Oscar winner was filming for 7 minutes and 14 seconds, while the actor held his breath for 6 and a half minutes in his franchise, Mission Impossible.