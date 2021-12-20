Signing of the Red Cross agreement with students of the Faculty of Medicine

Chihuahua, Chih.- Strengthening ties of coordination and cooperation were the main objectives in the signing of the agreement that was carried out this afternoon between authorities of the Mexican Red Cross, Chihuahua Delegation and the board of directors of the Society of Medical Students of the UACH (SEMUACH).

At the signing of this agreement were present by SEMUACH, Stephanie Reyes, student of the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences of the UACH and president of this society, as well as CP Luis Raúl Olivas, president of the Board of Directors of the Mexican Red Cross , Chihuahua Delegation and the medical coordinator of this institution, Dr. Pedro Alonso López.

In signing this agreement, he highlighted the development of educational strategies that generate an impact on interns and graduates of this faculty, share ideas for the improvement of management in educational matters, as well as the ease of places to carry out related national and international exchanges with the Red Cross.

For her part, the president of SEMUACH, Stephanie Reyes stressed that all this is done in order to achieve mutual support for joint improvement, with the optimization of service to citizens and academic excellence in students who are trained in in a humane manner and that comply with the philosophy of the faculty.

For his part, the president of the Red Cross Board of Directors, indicated that although the pandemic completely affects activity and development throughout the world, he recognizes that the faculty, both students and teachers, make an effort to optimize the actions due in the health care of Chihuahuas and that, through this agreement, will improve active medical practice.

The agreement will be valid from the date on which the signature is made until December of next year, in which it will be resumed by both parties with the aim of strengthening academic ties and active coordination.