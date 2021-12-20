Shorty? Ariana Grande’s hairstyles that will make you look taller, without heels!

Ariana Grande has hairstyles that will add a few inches to your eyes and we will tell you how to do them. Getty Images

Use heels or certain clothes to see you taller, it can be a great option if what you are looking for is to show off a more stylized figure. But calm, as we know that not all of us are given to wear heels for hours or there are times when we simply need an extra height, in Glamor, we look for the hairstyles that make you look taller, inspired by Ariana Grande.

Why Ariana? In addition to having an authentic and cool style, the ‘7 Rings’ singer is 1.65 cm tall and always sports a silhouette and elongated faces, which is why we could not stop testing her hairstyles. You will love the result, and we give you our best tips so you can see for yourself!

Ponytail high

It is the flagship of Ariana Grande, that even sometimes it would seem that it is not her when she is not wearing it. The reason you always show off this ponytail (besides that ALREADY is part of her image): it makes her look much taller. Whether you wear it with straight hair, fringe, or with braided details, this is one of the hairstyles that most stylize the figure. If you want to, style a well-polished ponytail at the highest point of the head and cover the elastic that holds it in place with a strand.

And remember, don’t wear your hair that long! This can make you look shorter. Getty Images

Top knot

A thick and high bun is the cherry on your beauty look to achieve see you taller Without much effort! How to comb it? Tilt your head forward, make a high ponytail and braid it however you like. Afterwards, you can twist it like a regular bun or you have the opportunity to place a ballet donut on top of the ponytail and cover with hair for a fuller result.