Shocked the crowd! Jimmy Kimmel performed playing the clarinet for the opening of the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

U.S-. As coronavirus cases continue to rise by U.S, Jimmy kimmel brought his humor to college football this weekend with the inauguration of the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. The presenter even had the luxury of performing with the marching band before the match between the state of Utah and the state of Oregon.

As a sponsor of the first LA Bowl college football postseason game of 2021 at Inglewood Ohio St Utah St Football, Kimmel joined the musical ensemble in the Stadium SoFi from The Angels to liven up the pre-game show. Kicking off the sporting event, the presenter took to the field with his clarinet and accompanied the marching band of the Oregon State University.

Amid the laughter of those present, Kimmel he positioned himself in the middle of the OSU lineup and did his best to keep up with the band’s routine. “I never imagined that we would be here, in front of a sold-out crowd, and I was right, they are not even close to sold-out,” joked the host. Although the SoFi Stadium it has capacity for 75,000 spectators, attendance is limited to 29,896.

Kimmel offered up his host skills during the game with some sporting commentary which was joined by his co-star from Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Guillermo Rodriguez. He was also accompanied to the playing field by his own pet, a camel named Jimmy Kamel with a beard and a blue tie, an outfit that matched the presenter’s characteristic appearance.

What’s more Kimmel made sure that the face of his “frenemy” Matt Damon was displayed in the urinals of all men’s restrooms throughout the stadium. The presenter announced in June that he would lend his name to the first college bowl of SoFi as part of a multi-year agreement with the stadium. “This is not a joke. This is a true bowling game that bears my name, “said the comedian at the time during his program.