She gives birth three weeks ahead of schedule for her terminally ill husband to meet her son

Haley Parke’s story has touched netizens. The young woman, a native of Connecticut (United States), decided advance your due date so that her husband could meet their first child. The future father suffered from terminal cancer that forced him to be admitted to the hospital due to the severity of his condition.

His wife had three weeks left to give birth when the couple decided to anticipate the child’s arrival, as they feared that the man would not survive the disease and would not have time to meet his son. Thus, the mother asked for the induction of labor and crossed her fingers so that everything went well.

Three weeks after the birth of our second child, my husband and I knew the right thing to do was ask for an induction. The ICU doctors worked with the head of high-risk deliveries and offered me the possibility of induction, “explains Parke on his Facebook page, where the birth of his son has gone viral.

However, when they were in the process of induction of labor, Parke’s future father and husband began to get worse without the doctors being able to do anything. It was then that the doctors opted for a cesarean section, the last option so that so much effort was worth it. “At that time either they were doing a cesarean section or JB would not know our son,” he said.

“When they put our son on his chest, JB’s vital signs improved”

As soon as the baby came into the world, the doctors rushed to take him to his father’s side. “In a minute I was in the operating room and 20 later our son was born. They gave him to me to kiss and a team of doctors and nurses raised him two floors and placed him on his father’s chest,” says the mother in her social networks.

Although at first the father reacted favorably when the doctors handed over his son to him, her vital signs plummeted shortly after. “When they put our son on his chest, JB’s vital signs instantly improved. He made little movements and sweet moans acknowledging that our son was there,” she said before confirming the sad news. A few minutes after meeting the little boy, who now bears his name, JB passed away. “His last sighs were with our son on his chest and his hand in my hand,” he added.

Haley Parke still it is not explained how her husband endured until he could meet the boy. He assures that it is a “miracle”, since the child was also born completely healthy and without the need to go through the incubator despite being born prematurely.