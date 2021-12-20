Sergio Pérez, out of the top 10 of the best Formula 1 drivers

Hobby

Sergio Pérez has had one of his best seasons in Formula 1, remaining in fourth place in the drivers’ championship, in addition to becoming the Mexican racer with the most podiums in the highest category of motor sport.

But nevertheless, Czech Pérez was left out of the top 10 of the best Formula 1 drivers after the votes cast by the directors of all the teams, although his partner Max Verstappen led this list.

In this event that is organized by Autosport did not participate this time Mattia Binotto from the Ferrari team; lvoting gives the same points as an F1 race, each vote is anonymous.

Obviously, the second place was occupied by Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who closed the season in a spectacular way and who put excitement to the final stretch of this after the fight he had with Mad Max.

Top 10 of the best F1 drivers

one. Max Verstappen | 188 points

2. Lewis Hamilton | 174 points

3. Lando Norris | 100 points

4. Carlos Sainz Jr. | 70 points

5. Fernando Alonso | 63 points

6. Charles Leclerc | 58 points

7. Pierre Gasly | 56 points

8. George Russell | 44 points

9. Valtteri Bottas | 43 points

10. Esteban Ocon | 41 points

