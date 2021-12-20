Senators take a tribune to take a photo with Canelo

Mexico.- Unbridled, in droves, the senators took the rostrum as if they were defending the Homeland. The search for a photo with Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez overflowed the highest platform of the Nation. There was everything, shoves, selfies, autographs, and from the ordinary session this Thursday or who will remember.

In the absence of paper, the Morenoist senator Américo Villarreal handed the boxer a face mask. Provider, the PRD Miguel Ángel Mancera gave him a blue glove.

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez enjoyed the scene to his heart’s content. Undisputed champion of super middleweight, he surrendered to the manufactured.

“You’re a chingón, Canelo,” the PAN Xóchitl Gálvez shouted from her seat. The Senate paid tribute to the manager of “Canelo”, Eddy Reynoso, for his career in support of Mexican boxing.

Like never before, the upper house came to a standstill. Staff were milling around one of the parking lot entrances to try to fire the idol.

The Mexican Saúl Álvarez, considered the best pound for pound on the planet, is the undisputed super middleweight champion of the 4 most relevant bodies in boxing (World Boxing Council, World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organization and International Boxing Federation).