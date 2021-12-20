Scientists find it’s not actually size that determines how deadly a meteor is

The research analyzed a total of 44 meteorite impacts that occurred during the last 600 million years.

The destructive power of a meteorite depends more on the minerals it manages to expel into the atmosphere than on its size, says a team of scientists in their most recent study, published in the Journal of the Geological Society of London.

The study was carried out by a group of researchers made up of sedimentologist Chris Stevenson, from the University of Liverpool, and geochemist Matthew Pankhurst, from the Technological and Renewable Energies Institute of Tenerife.

According to the study, the meteorites that have hit the Earth have been deadly due to the reaction with rocks rich in potassium feldspar, which release a blanket of dust that completely covers the surface of the planet when staying in the troposphere, the lower layer of the atmosphere.

Potassium feldspar is a non-toxic mineral, but when released into the sky it acts as a powerful ice nucleating spray. This phenomenon modifies the microphysical characteristics of clouds, causing the level of solar radiation to increase and, therefore, the Earth’s climate to be warmer and more sensitive.

This is because the clouds cool down, as they contain a greater amount of ice crystals due to the presence of this mineral, which alters their reflective property, turning them into transparent objects.

As a result, the incidence of solar radiation towards Earth will be higher. This in turn raises the temperature of our planet considerably and gradually erases all traces of life on it.

Icy clouds let in more solar radiation than water droplet clouds. Hence more k feldspar the warmer the planet! Other kill mechanisms are available … pic.twitter.com/cMxnI4imrh – Chris Stevenson (@TwistedChannel) December 6, 2021

In the research, a total of 44 meteorite impacts occurred during the last 600 million years were analyzed using a new method to evaluate the content of potassium feldspar expelled in these events.

Events related to volcanic eruptions are less lethal compared to meteorite fall, as volcanoes release normal clay dust outside, so the climate is easily rebalanced after an eruption.

“For decades scientists have wondered why some meteorites cause mass extinctions and others, even the really big ones, don’t,” Stevenson said.

The study concluded that meteorite impacts that eject potassium feldspar are the ones that drive mass extinction events due to climate change.

