Say it with music “Love without barriers” by Steven Spielberg

Although one can always apply those essential questions of journalism to any film, with remakes the order of the same invariably varies. Why, is the first question in those cases. What reason leads someone, and in this case also a more than proven author like Steven Spielberg, to take a work that already existed and was important at the time, and remake it for contemporary audiences 60 years later? It may be true, as he has said in an interview, that “West Side Story” was the most memorable musical of his life, because at the age of eleven he learned the lyrics of the songs. But at this point, and if we take a broader look at his work in recent decades, that “whim” sounds too spontaneous to be true.

Starting in 1997, when he directed “Amistad”, it is as if Spielberg had decided to comment on the society in which he lives by appealing to the recreation of other moments in history. He did it in “Munich” to talk about the climate of revenge that prevailed in the United States after September 11; in “Lincoln” when he meant that some ends did justify the means; in “Bridge of spies” to reflect on what we consider “patriotism” and very urgently in “The post” to remind us of the importance of the media for the proper functioning of democracy. Why think that “West side story” is the vehicle chosen to make this comment? Because the director is again associated with Tony Kushner, the extremely talented playwright who wrote “Angels in America”, with whom he had worked precisely in “Munich” and “Lincoln”.

So, by retelling this Romeo and Juliet love story between a young couple in love whose romance cannot be because they are part of rival gangs, one of descendants of European immigrants and others of second-generation Puerto Ricans, Spielberg is telling him to his public that it cannot be that the United States has not yet resolved racial tensions that are more than 60 years old. By correcting the origin of your casting, so that Latinos are actually Latinos and not whites darkened with bitumen, as in the original version of Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise, you are setting an example for Hollywood, which continues to disparage the most important minority of the world. country in its deliveries. Turning the pieces in which Latinos intervene into unforgettable explosions of color and a rabid belief in “America” (“if we work hard we will get ahead”) reminds their fellow citizens that those Latinos move the machinery of the country, that they are the ones who They have brought with their music, their food and their traditions, a diversity that has become rich.

The copies that are seen in gringo cinemas, by order of Spielberg, do not have subtitles in the sequences in which Spanish is spoken, so that only those who understand the language laugh, that language that is the second most spoken in the United States and that we should all know, reminds us. Without those bilingual Latinos, the United States could no longer be, he tells us again. Taller and better than 60 years ago. Let’s see if someone finally understands.