Samsung’s Galaxy S21 or Apple’s iPhone 13: Which One Should You Buy?

The battle for flagship smartphones is very strong, as each year it offers new opponents for the crown of the best phone you can buy. In 2021, Apple’s iPhone 13 arrived ( MX $ 20,999 and $ 799) and Samsung’s Galaxy S21 ( MX $ 20,063 and USD $ 699).

They both offer good performance, high-end designs, and excellent cameras and are also priced similarly. When buying a new cell phone, comparing these two phones is something that will almost certainly come up. And that’s where we come in. We break down both phones into key areas to highlight their strengths and weaknesses. Here’s what’s different between Samsung and Apple devices and where each thrives and disappoints.

Aside from both being metal and glass, there aren’t many design similarities between the Galaxy S21 and the iPhone 13. Samsung is sticking with a bezel-less design complete with a perforated cutout for a selfie camera, while Apple leans on its notch which is 20% smaller than its predecessors.

The backs of both phones are very different, with Samsung opting for a vertical camera bar that melts into the side of the phone. Meanwhile, Apple’s design has two lenses. The Galaxy S21 has rounded sides for comfort while holding the phone without a case, and the iPhone 13 has flat sides that look and feel more premium.

The S21 is slightly larger than the iPhone 13, thanks to its larger screen, and it has a USB-C port for charging. Both devices have standard SIM card slots and stereo speakers, and neither has a headphone jack. Both also offer IP68 water and dust resistance, so you can wear them in the rain with no problem.

Both screens are excellent. Samsung uses a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the Galaxy S21, while the iPhone 13 gets a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR panel.

In terms of usable screen area, you clearly get more with the S21. Not only is it slightly larger, but it also doesn’t have a large notch that covers a part of the screen like Apple’s. This means that you will see more than one video when you put it in full screen.

Samsung’s screen is also better in terms of quality. It offers a refresh rate of 120Hz, which increases the fluidity of everything you see on the screen, be it animations or simple scrolling on social networks. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 only has a 60Hz refresh rate, and you will have to go to the Pro version to get 120Hz.

Many people choose the iPhone 13 display due to its dimmer nature when it comes to color reproduction, while others prefer Samsung’s more vibrant take on saturation. This is one of those situations where it helps to visit a store and look at the two devices side by side to see which one you like best. It is a very subjective opinion.

When it comes to performance, both devices offer enough power to handle just about anything. However, if you want the most power you can get in a smartphone, the iPhone 13 is your best option.

The Galaxy S21 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which is the fastest for Android smartphones. It is very powerful and offers many advancements for artificial intelligence and camera technology. But Apple manages to beat the best of Snapdragon in the smartphone world with its own A-series chip. And the A15 Bionic in the iPhone 13 is no exception.

This Apple processor is more than powerful and became the fastest smartphone chip available. It also offers plenty of room for the future, so it won’t slow down over time. This allows Apple to provide software updates to the iPhone 13 long after the S21 has stopped receiving them.

When it comes to storage, it’s a bit of a mixed bag. Apple lets you configure your device with up to 512GB of storage, while with the S21 you only get up to 256GB. Also, there is no microSD card expansion on either device.

In general, those who want the best performance from their next smartphone should look to the iPhone simply due to the fact that its processor is so powerful. Samsung may have an advantage in RAM, but it’s not enough to bring down the daily performance you’ll get from the iPhone compared to the S21.

On paper, you’d think the Galaxy S21 would outperform the iPhone 13 in the battery life department, but the conversation is a bit more complicated than that. While the 4,000 mAh battery in the S21 is much larger than the 3,240 mAh cell in the iPhone 13, Apple manages to balance power and efficiency extremely well. This gives the iPhone the same level of endurance as the S21, meaning it will last you through a full day with no problems.

On the other hand, the S21 beats the iPhone 13 when it comes to charging. The iPhone 13 is only capable of wired charging up to 20 watts, while the S21 can be used with a 25-watt wired charger. This will make your device much faster, so if you care about recharging speeds, buy the S21.

For those curious, both devices reach a maximum wireless charging of 15 watts.

We will make this easy: Samsung’s triple lens system on the back of the S21 is very capable, with its 12MP main lens capturing sharp, clear photos and decent videos. It also has a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens for expansive landscape photography, while the 64MP telephoto sensor helps in zoom quality for up to 3x hybrid zoom.

The iPhone 13 takes a more conservative approach to its camera hardware, using a 12MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Both are capable of the same types of photography as the S21, minus the additional zoom functionality.

However, where the iPhone outperforms the S21 is in overall quality. Apple’s photographic science releases more balanced and realistic photos on Samsung, which tends to oversaturate scenes most of the time. Also, the video quality of Apple’s iPhone has always led the industry, and that hasn’t changed with the iPhone 13.

Some may prefer Samsung’s more vibrant photos and other camera tricks hidden in the S21’s software, but for those who want one of the most reliable cameras on the market, there is no better than the iPhone 13.

These phones are very different from each other, and each one shares its own strengths and weaknesses. The Galaxy S21 offers a much nicer screen and sleeker specs, while the iPhone has better performance and a more reliable camera system.

At the end of the day, it is difficult to identify which one is really better than the other. We are inclined to say that the iPhone 13 takes the prize, thanks to its performance and cameras, but those who value faster charging and a more pleasant screen will enjoy the Galaxy S21.

It all comes down to your own personal preferences if you are debating between buying the iPhone or the S21. Both are excellent devices, and you will be satisfied with either of them. Just keep in mind what you value in a smartphone when making your decision.

