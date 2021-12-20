Samsung Galaxy S22, everything that is known so far

The time of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is approaching, and this is all we already know about the brand’s new flagship smartphones.

The moment that many people wait for months is closer than ever: the arrival of the new Galaxy S series will be produced in a few weeks, and the new family is expected to arrive made up of three different models.

Of the new Galaxy S22 we have already been able to collect enough information thanks to the rumors and leaks that have emerged over the weeks. Therefore, today we wanted to review all the data we already know of the new Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Three models for all tastes

As I said at the beginning, this year there will be three models within the Galaxy S22 family. As in the last two years, the family will be divided into “normal”, “plus” and “ultra” models, the latter being the model equipped with the latest advances and the bulk of the novelties.

The Galaxy S22 and S22 + will have a design very similar to that of the current Galaxy S21, with a slightly rounded body in its corners, a camera module located in the upper left corner of the back, and a hole in the upper central part. from the screen. The main difference between both models would be in the size of their screens –6.1 and 6.5 inches–, and therefore in its dimensions. In that sense, the Galaxy S22 would measure 146 x 70.5 x 7.6 millimeters, and the Galaxy S22 + would increase in size to 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6 millimeters.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, will have a very different design that of the other two models. In fact, its aesthetics are more reminiscent of models like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra than any other terminal in the Galaxy S series.

And it is that, “taking advantage” of the death of the Galaxy Note series, Samsung would have decided merge somehow the features of its two most popular families of smartphones in the same model, thus creating a terminal capable of meeting the needs of users. Note series lovers, and those of those who during these years have opted for the “ultra” versions of the Galaxy S series. This model would equip a 6.8-inch diagonal curved screen.

Thanks to recent leaks, we know that the three models would be built in aluminum and glass, although the “ultra” version would be the only one to have a matte finish back. The other two would feature a shiny rear.

There will also be a difference in terms of available colours. Both the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 + would be sold in shades black, green, pink and white, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra would change the green hue for a new red finish.

The S Pen, this time integrated

With the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the brand introduced S Pen support for the first time in the history of its Galaxy S series. However, the stylus it did not come integrated, but it was necessary buy it separately, thus considerably increasing the price of pack.

That will change with the Galaxy S22 Ultra –or Galaxy S22 Note, as it has been called in some recent rumors–, well The S Pen will be integrated into its chassis in the same way that it was in the Galaxy Note.

An evolved photographic system

It is not clear what kind of sensors will mount the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 + on the back, although everything seems to indicate that the brand will maintain its commitment to dual 12 megapixel camera plus a third higher resolution sensor.

What has been leaked are the characteristics of the Galaxy S22 Ultra camera, the model that will showcase all the advances at the photographic level.

His main camera would use improved Samsung ISOCELL HM3 sensor, with 108 megapixels of resolution and aperture f / 1.8.

Next to him, we would find a 12 megapixel Sony camera associated with an ultra-wide angle lens, with f / 2.2 aperture and a field of view of 120 degree.

Moving on to the longer focal lengths, we hope to find two 10 megapixel cameras acting as a “telephoto” of 3 and 10 optical magnifications respectively.

In addition to the improved sensors, there should be new software features aimed at improving the photographic experience. One of them would be called “Detail Enhancer”, designed to capture more detail from photos taken with the 108 megapixel main sensor, especially when they are carried out macro captures.

Exynos vs Snapdragon

Once again, everything seems to point to the next flagship smartphones from Samsung they will mount a different processor depending on the market to which they are directed. Despite the criticism made by users in recent years for the apparent superiority of the brains Qualcomm, the company remains determined not to base its devices on the same platform all over the world.

Thus, it is expected that Galaxy S22 series models sold in the United States go equip the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while models sold in the rest of the world will include a new processor signed by the Samsung Exynos division.

For now, it is unclear what will be the filing date of the new terminals, but yes the latest rumors do not fail, the mass production of the three terminals should have started during the first week of December. Nor have data been disclosed regarding its price.

Related topics: Mobile, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe