Ryan Gosling confesses the difficulties he has had to take care of his daughters with Eva Mendes

Ryan gosling In an intimate interview he spoke about how difficult it was for him and his wife Eva Mendes to take care of their daughters during confinement due to COVID-19.

The actor opened up for GQ magazine and said that he had to exploit his artistic talent with Mendes in order to distract his daughters Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 5, who, like them, had to stay home longer.

“Our children are small, soIt was a difficult time for them to be separated from other children and not be able to see family and all that ”, explained the 40-year-old actor.

The actor nominated for an Oscar for his role in the film “La La Land” declared with laughter that during the pandemic, he and his wife acted more than in their entire lives, in their eagerness to keep their daughters entertained.

“I think Eva and I were more quarantined than in our entire careers. “, he sentenced.

Ryan revealed that as a result of the confinement, he began to worry more about time and watching his little ones grow up.

“On a personal level, I think about time more than before. I have two daughters and they are growing up fast, so I watch the clock more than I used to, “he added.

Last December, Mendes admitted that during the pandemic, one of his daughters complained to him why he talked too long on the phone.

“I realized that he was taking it personally …I apologized and promised that I would be aware. I realised that just because you are always home with them, it does not mean that you are always present“explained the 47-year-old actress.