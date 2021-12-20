Roberto Alvarado will go to Chivas, Antuna to Cruz Azul

Alejandro Mayorga will also be with the cement workers and the only thing missing is the official announcement of the barter.

Deal closed: Chivas and Cruz Azul agree to a barter that will break the market

For: Fernando Vazquez DEC. 19. 2021

The agreement is closed so that Roberto Alvarado becomes a new Chivas player and Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga come to reinforce Cruz Azul in a barter that will agglomerate the eyes and reflectors in Mexican soccer.

According to Adrián Esparza Oteo, a TUDN reporter, the agreement is closed between both institutions for the next Grita México BBVA Clausura 2022 Tournament.

It is expected that in the next few hours the exchange of players between two of the most important institutions of Mexican soccer will become official.

Uriel Antuna was about to be part of another exchange, in this case, with Club América, which he would have given to Sebastián Córdova in exchange; however, the agreement with Chivas was unsuccessful.

In addition, those led by Juan Reynoso are still looking for Unai Bilbao who is still a very strong option to reach La Noria.