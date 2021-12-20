Robert Downey Jr. is in mourning: Jimmy Rich, his friend and assistant, has died

Photo: Twitter / @StripMarvel

Jimmy rich, assistant and friend of the actor Robert Downey Jr, passed away on the night of Wednesday, May 5, in a fatal car accident at the age of 52. The scene of the events is unknown.

Downey Jr. and Rich They began working together from 2003 until their most recent role in Dolittle in 2020. The first film in which they began to be seen working together was The Singing Detective.

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Robert Downey Jr. poses at the premiere of “Iron Man 3” at El Capitan theater in Hollywood, California April 24, 2013. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni / File Photo

Through his Instagram account, the actor from Hombre de Hierro, released the statement of the loss of his friend. The post has 17,606 comments where fans, friends and Hollywood actors, among which stand out Mark Ruffalo, Chris patt, Jeremy renner, Chris Hemsworth, Y Jack black, they expressed how terrible the loss of Jimmy Rich was.

“He was a brother, my right hand, an uncle of our children and loved by all who experienced his unique character and wit, “wrote the actor. “Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, co-workers and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career.”

In the message, the actor concluded with: “Once again, my condolences to his beautiful family and the legacy of hope and redemption that his life will continue to represent. Peace be with you”

For its part, Marvel studios, through your account Twitter, published a couple of photographs where you can see all the actors and a part of the production team that has accompanied the franchise in its various films.

“Rest in peace, Jimmy. You have been a great friend to all of us at Marvel Studios for so many years. Your love and your light were an inspiration to all who knew you. We will miss you.”

Rich has assistant credits on every movie Robert Downey Jr has played since he became his right hand man. Many believe that part of the success Downey Jr. has had after rehab was thanks to Jimmy Rich.

The man was so attached to his colleague and friend, as well as his character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who got the tattoo of Hombre de Hierro on the calf.

