Right on nostalgia! George Clooney almost cried at the emotional reunion of ‘ER’

They say that if you saw ‘ER‘, you are already part of the population at risk. Do not pay attention, that this note will raise your endorphins to a thousand, since George Clooney, Laura Innes, Anthony Edwards, Goran Visnjic, Alex Kingston and much of the cast gathered by ‘Zoom’ in an emotional reunion of ‘ER’, where for the first time, the protagonists of the nineties series met they dared to count much of what happened behind the scenes, like the torrid romance between George Clooney and Julianna Margulies.

Accompanied by Noah Wyle, Paul McCrane; Ming-Na Wen; Laura Cerón; Yvette Freeman; Conni Marie Brazelton; Marguilies and CCH Pounder, the actors were summoned by their co-star, Gloria Reuben, to talk about some environmental proposals on Earth Day within the program ‘Stars in the House’.

Reuben, who is director of ‘Waterkeper Alliance ‘, a global network of environmental organizations working to preserve and protect the drinking water, Not only did he manage to reunite the protagonists, but he also exceeded any expectations. “I am absolutely excited to be reuniting with my ER family for a cause that is so close to my heart.“, Said the actress to ‘Deadline’.

The best of the reunion of ‘ER’

The emotion was so great that between laughter, longing and crying, they ended up talking about the best moments they lived during the 15 years that the television series lasted, a talk that lasted for more than two hours in which both the team and the spectators YouTube, they were fascinated.

For starters, the ‘ER’ doctors recalled how the production forced them to sew pig legs to learn and perfect ‘suturing’ techniques, when Clooney had to approach real health professionals, to learn the medical terms that the program required and as it could not be absent, the cell phones that he himself Steven Spielberg, He sent each of them as a Christmas present.

The confessions went from less to more, in which the great team of actors showed that they gave everything to give life and their own distinctive to each of the characters to be interpreted. It was then that Laura Innes, who played the unshakable Dr. Kerry Weaber, confessed that she had two left deviated vertebrae as a result of the semi-inclined posture and the way of walking of his character who used a cane.

It was all laughs and laughter, until it was Julianna Margulies’ turn (Carol Hathaway revealed that the chemistry between her and George Clooney back then, crossed the screen and recognized that they were “Somewhat in love” right after she broke up with Ron Eldard and the “Big Scam” actor, she had just divorced actress Talia Balsam.

Encouragement message

While throughout the entire talk, the Oscar winner for ‘Argo’, he kept repeating how much he appreciates his colleagues, what it was like to grow with them both professionally and personally and he assured that his stay at ‘ER’ was one of the best stages of his acting career. There were even a couple of moments where her voice broke and she was about to cry from so much emotion.

But why do we tell them if The emotional reunion of ‘ER’ is now available on YouTube, accumulating more than 30,300 views in just five hours. It is undoubtedly the most emotional video since the protagonists of ‘ER’, ‘Grays Anatomy’ and ‘Scrubs’, made a video to encourage doctors on the front lines against COVID-19.