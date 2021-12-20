Results and numbers that fell in the Revancha and Revanchita of the National Lottery on Sunday, December 19

LIVE | The Melate Revancha and Revanchita of the National Lottery of Mexico can be seen ONLINE via streaming of Lotenal and Predictions. All the details, results, numbers that fell and prizes can be seen in this same note as soon as the 3524 draw ends.

The Melate, Sunday December 19, will have from 21.15 hours his Draw No. 3524 of the National lottery or Lotenal. All details and results will be available AT THE END OF THE NOTE as soon as the draw ends.

The game is about choose 6 numbers between 1 and 56. The steering wheel has 5 boxes of 56 numbers each, so you can play up to 5 different combinations. The draw can be viewed ON-LINE from the Forecasts website.

Melate | Numbers that fell and results of Revancha and Revanchita Sunday, December 19

Melate: how to play and where to bet on this National Lottery game

To play Revancha or Revanchita you will only have to pay an additional contribution, depending on the game, and check the box of the game you selected.

Melate Revancha and Revanchita: prices to play at Lotenal

What were all the historical results of the Melate Revancha and Revanchita?

