REM Beauty: Everything you need to know about Ariana Grande’s makeup line

Ariana Grande is ready to launch her cosmetics brand, check out all the details here!

Ariana Grande she has served as a talented singer and actress; The 28-year-old artist has participated in series such as ‘Victorious’, ‘Scream Queens’ and ‘Sam & Cat’, as well as the premiere of the new film in which she will participate along with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Evans, Jonah Hill and Timothée Chalamet: ‘Don’t Look Up’.

Now, the American singer is ready to also become a true businesswoman; Ari is following in the footsteps of Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Rihanna, she’s ready to launch her makeup line!

“Thanks @allure. Delighted and honored to introduce everyone to my baby @rembeauty with @allure on their 25th annual Best of Beauty cover! I quietly started working on this two years ago while on tour and I’m beyond excited to finally tell you a little bit about it and make it yours this fall. “

REM: Ariana launches her own makeup line!

After two years of effort and work, Ariana has just announced the launch of REM Beauty, her new line of cosmetics, the first collection of which will focus on eye products. The singer revealed that they are “our main gateways to our dreams, our emotions, our everything.”

‘They are our main storytellers and sources of communication. I feel like you can move more with your eyes than you can articulate sometimes, ”he revealed to Allure.

The talented artist created fine tip eyeliner markers, liquid eyeshadows in a range of matte and shimmer shades, and a mascara. On launching her own makeup line, like other actresses and singers, Ariana said she felt very confident about herself.

“Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music,” she explained.

The 50’s, 60’s and 70’s as inspiration

Ariana also revealed to Allure that the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s were her biggest inspiration to create her cosmetics and give REM Beauty a scent.

“I have always imagined myself in a different period of time. I always wanted to wear that makeup, wear that hair, wear those outfits, be those artists. “

If you want to be aware of all the news related to REM Beauty, then register on the official website of the brand.

