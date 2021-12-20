Red Bull presented unpublished images of Verstappen’s coronation

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/19/2021 18:37:15





Red bull bolted the 2021 season with an emotional video in which he relived the coronation of Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, on a special weekend marked by a solid performance by the Mexican Sergio “Checo” Pérez.

It is a production in which each step taken from the team’s arrival at the Yas Marina circuit is relived, with a brief passage through free sessions and qualifying until the race, where the participation of the Mexican is highlighted.

It is about the fight that Checo had with Lewis Hamilton, after which Verstappen commented that “he is a legend” after giving him the opportunity to go hunting for the British.

After that, come the final minutes lived in the pit area, where you can see the tension between all the members of the team to the emotion of Christian Horner, the boss, who celebrated the victory on the verge of tears.

And then to celebrate as all the members ran from one place to another until the song ended ‘We Are The Champions’ by Queen.

Czech, leading actor

In several scenes of the video you can see Checo Pérez, whom Verstappen hugged as soon as he saw him in the middle of the group. Again thanks and all your love for the help you gave him to win.

It can be seen that the Mexican was accompanied by his wife, Carola Martinez, in addition to his son, the now popular Chequito.