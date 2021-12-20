Protect Steven Spielberg From Stalker – Lights of the Century

Steven Spielberg obtained an order of protection against Sarah Char, a woman who allegedly bought a gun with the idea of ​​killing him.

STAFF / REFORM AGENCY

MEXICO CITY.- A Los Angeles judge granted film director Steven Spielberg’s request for permanent protection against an alleged stalker.

Sarah Char, 48, will be ordered to stay no less than 300 feet away from the Oscar-winning filmmaker and his family for the next three years, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

The site had previously reported that Spielberg, the maker of numerous film hits such as Jaws and Close Encounters of the Third Kind and ET, among many others, first received a temporary protection order after authorities alerted him to the fact that Char tried to buy a gun with the idea of ​​killing him.

With this news, Steven, 74, and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, will already be able to sleep a little more peacefully now that their alleged stalker has been prohibited from “harassing, intimidating or threatening” the Hollywood director and producer.

The protection order also prohibits Char from “dressing up” or “imitating” the filmmaker.

Char must stay away from the workplace and home of Spielberg, Capshaw and their daughter, and is not allowed to contact or tag him in social media posts, TMZ reported.

Spielberg first sought protection from Char last December and reported receiving a direct message on Twitter from Char saying: “If I have to personally murder people for stealing my intellectual property, I will. You understand me?”.

The complaint documents also claimed that Char had previously been arrested for harassment, threats and stalking, although it was unclear if Spielberg was her sole target.

